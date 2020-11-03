2020 US Election: Millions of Americans make their mark

More than 100 million people have already cast their ballots in early voting, putting the country on course for its highest turnout in a century.

WASHINGTON – It’s election day in the United States and a record number of voters are expected to participate and decide whether US President Donald Trump deserves four more years in the White House, or whether he should be replaced by Joe Biden.

The election comes after America’s worst-ever week for new coronavirus cases, with more than 1,000 people dying each day.

As sunrise moved from the east to the west in America, the polls were opened and an estimated 50 million people were expected to turn out on Tuesday adding to the vast number of Americans who participated in early voting.

For the candidates, nervous hours lie ahead.

Trump on Monday complained about the media in his final rally.

“They used to write nothing about me. Now they write probably about four or five stories on the front page. Someday they’re going to give me a good one, watch. It might be tomorrow. We got to have a big win, we want a big win, not just a win, a big win,” he said.

Biden though knows he has been ahead in the polls for the last four months, and he urged voters to put the country back onto a more stable path.

“We can put an end to a presidency that has left hard-working Americans out in the cold. Tomorrow, we can put an end to a presidency that has divided this nation and fanned the flames of hate,” Biden said.

Will he get his chance and are Democrats - particularly black and Latino voters - supporting him in sufficient numbers? Or will Trump’s promise that a silent Republican wave is about to wash over the country come to pass?

Meanwhile, some Americans said this year’s election was important for the future of the US and the rest of the world.

Nick Reed, who is one of the 100 million early voters in California, told Eyewitness News that the stakes were high this year.

“I really feel that the importance of and the need for democracy is clear than ever. In many ways this election is really an opportunity for us to take a stance on our opinions on science and various human rights,” he said.

Additional reporting by Sifiso Zulu.

