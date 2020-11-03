Two off-duty CT policemen murdered in same week

In the latest attack, Sergeant Sibongile Teka was stabbed to death in Lwandle in Strand on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Two Cape Town police officers have been murdered while off duty in less than a week.

In the latest attack, Sergeant Sibongile Teka was stabbed to death in Lwandle in Strand on Saturday.

His alleged killer was arrested and appeared in court on Monday.

The murder comes mere days after Philippi constable, Khanyisa Sitofile, was shot and killed on Wednesday.

His killers are still being sought.

In the more recent incident on Saturday, it's believed that the victim and the suspect had an altercation earlier in the day.

Later that day, Sergeant Teka was stabbed to death.

The police's Novela Potelwa explains what happened next.

"Lwandle police pursued vital information, arrested the suspect and seized the murder weapon. Sergeant Teka as attached to the Strand Police Station."

Murder accused Zolila Kula appeared in the dock yesterday.

The case has been postponed to 16 November for a formal bail application.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.