The jig is up – Mbalula on theft, vandalism, sabotage of SA's rail system

Fikile Mbalula told Parliament that passenger rail agency Prasa was contending with organised crime syndicates sabotaging the rail network, which its new security plan is intended to address.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said “the jig is up” when it came to the theft, vandalism and sabotage of the country’s commuter rail system.

He said culprits should face the full might of the law and that damage to rail infrastructure should be seen as economic sabotage rather than plain theft.

Mbalula was responding to this afternoon’s National Assembly debate on the impact of the destruction of railway infrastructure.

Mbalula called time on the deliberate destruction of the rail network that millions of commuters – and the economy as a whole – needed for reliable and affordable transport.

“The jig is up. Torching of trains, theft of signaling cable, theft of track, damage to stations and theft of equipment do not only cripple the service intended for the poor, but creates an untenable situation where the taxpayer is expected to foot the bill for replacing such stolen and damaged infrastructure.”

Mbalula said security-related incidents per every million train kilometers travelled have increased by 175% since 2013/14, and by 20% between 2018 and 2019 from just over 7,000 incidents to 9,000.

“The harsh reality is that security-related incidents in the rail environment are out of control and need urgent attention.”

This included Prasa’s security plan for insourced security guards, armed response, drones for airborne surveillance of critical infrastructure and the walling of key corridors like Cape Town’s central line and Gauteng’s Mabopane line.

