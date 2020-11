Teen boy (19) shot and killed at home in Manenberg

Police said that the motive behind the 19-year-old's killing was not yet known.

CAPE TOWN - A teenage boy has been shot and killed in Manenberg.

The incident happened at his family home on Tuesday morning.

No arrests have been made.

