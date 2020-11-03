Stellenbosch police officer suspended after being arrested for murder

The constable and a co-accused appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A Stellenbosch police officer has been suspended after he was arrested for murder and extortion.

Both men were taken into custody last Friday.

The police's Novela Potelwa explained what led to the arrests: "The arrests relate to an incident where an Ethiopian shop owner from Stellenbosch was killed in the area in February 2020 after he allegedly refused to pay protection money. The case has been postponed to 11 November."

