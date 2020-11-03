Son of Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer reportedly in coma after car crash

German newspaper 'Bild' are reporting that the serious accident happened on Münchener Strasse in Nuremberg on 23 October

JOHANNESBURG - Josef Zinnbauer reportedly returned to his home country of Germany to be with his son Fabio, who is in a coma after being involved in a car crash.

German newspaper Bild is reporting that the serious accident happened on Münchener Strasse in Nuremberg on 23 October.

In pictures, Fabio (24) was reportedly driving a black Skoda Octavia station wagon which crashed into the back of a truck.

On the accident, the paper said: “Fabio is seriously injured and is in a coma. The police are investigating. How it came to the horror crash at 1 p.m. has not yet been clarified”.

Fabio plays football for regional league side SV Gutenstetten-Steinachgrund, which is located between Nürnberg and Würzburg.

The club of Zinnbauer’s other son, Dominic, district league team DJK Falke Nürnberg, posted their well wishes to the player, writing on Facebook: “We hope for a speedy recovery and a full recovery. You can do it!"

Orlando Pirates have not added to their initial statement which was released on Saturday after the 3-0 MTN8 first leg semifinal win over Kaizer Chiefs.

Giving an update after the game, the club confirmed that Zinnabauer was granted leave to go home to Germany.

“Unfortunately, out of respect for Mr Zinnbauer and his family, we cannot divulge anything more except to say that his son is in hospital. The coach has requested for his family’s privacy to be respected during this difficult time. He will be back soon.”

