Sedibeng Municipality must be placed under administration - report

Advocate William Mokhare compiled a report on the affairs at the municipality.

JOHANNESBURG - The advocate commissioned to investigate allegations of fraud, maladministration, and corruption in Sedibeng District Municipality has recommended that the municipality be placed under administration.

He was assigned by Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile to investigate allegations including the flouting of supply chain processes in the municipality, tampering with the minutes of municipal council meetings, and a contract with Mafoko Security Company.

Mokhare’s report heavily implicated slain municipal manager Stanley Khanyile in corruption. Khanyile was shot dead in early October in Meyersdale.

The recommendation by Mokhare is of great concern, especially because the neighbouring Emfuleni Local Municipality is already under administration.

Mokhare found that Mafoko Security Company was not entitled to invoice the municipality for over R950,000 per month. But the company had invoiced a monthly rate of up to R1.5 million under Khanyile’s watch.

Mokhare said when he inquired why this was the case, the company said it provided more security personnel than agreed upon, and that could not be free.

The advocate recommended that Mafoko pay back any amount in excess of R950,000.

He also found that the Sedibeng council failed to provide support to the audit committee in order for it to perform its oversight role.

Mokhare also said the council permitted Khanyile to interfere in its affairs and failed to hold him accountable.

He recommended that the mayor, chief whip, and chairperson of the municipal council and public audit committee be held accountable for the cover-up of Khanyile’s tampering with minutes from the council meetings and the adoption of incorrect minutes.

