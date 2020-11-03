Retired Major Motau submits documents to ANC ‘exposing’ enemy within party

In the 135-page document compiled with a group that Mojo still refuses name, they claim that the enemy of the ANC is within the party.

JOHANNESBURG - Decorated military man, Retired Major Mojo Motau, whose African National Congress (ANC) cadres summit caught the ire of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) head Solly Shoke, has submitted his documents to the ANC.

In the 135-page document compiled with a group that Mojo still refuses name, they claim that the enemy of the ANC is within the party.

Some of the issues highlighted in the document include the ANC losing its character of being a liberation movement, the lack of effective political education, cadre development, practical economic programmes, a clear decolonisation agenda and the party having no control over the information welfare.

The grouping claims the ANC has been permeated by neo-liberalism thinking.

Last month, Shoke issued a warning against SANDF members from participating in the event and former ANC Umkhonto weSizwe leaders labelled the event as a recipe for a coup.

Mojo gave a short breakdown of the issues: “We, as the African National Congress, have seen the outcome of negotiations as an end but not as a means to an end. And we have not done much, you don’t have to look far, you have to look at what government of the ANC has managed to deliver to our people.”

Mojo said that ANC officials had asked for them to meet with the national working committee with a resolution for discussions around the document to continue in the near future.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe was still unable to confirm the developments.

