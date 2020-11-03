Ramaphosa: Govt’s gazetted 50 strategic integrated projects valued at R340bn

The projects are focused on different targets including water and sanitation, energy and human settlements.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said the government has gazetted 50 strategic integrated projects valued at R340 billion as part of its infrastructure development plans.

He was addressing the Infrastructure South Africa Project Preparation Roundtable and Marketplace in Midrand, where the private and public sector were discussing the various projects in the pipeline.

Although the main goal of the infrastructure fund is to implement over 270 projects with a total investment value of more than R2.7 trillion , Ramaphosa said the work done thus far was encouraging.

The projects are focused on different targets including water and sanitation, energy and human settlements.

Ramaphosa explained that the work being carried out through the project preparation phase was costly but necessary to draw in even more investments.

“Project preparation also helps to clarify the objectives for all the players and also avoids serious errors of omission and it eliminates wastage and all the other melodies that always accompany an infrastructure bill.”

The roundtable followed the inaugural sustainable infrastructure development symposium which was held in June to iron out the infrastructure build plans.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.