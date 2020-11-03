Over 200 corruption, tender fraud cases involving SAPS being probed, MPs told

Police management on Tuesday told parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that low and high-ranking officials were implicated in serious corruption amounting to millions of rand.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating over 200 cases of corruption and tender fraud by officials.

Police management on Tuesday told parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that low and high-ranking officials were implicated in serious corruption amounting to millions of rand.

The briefing followed the arrests of several senior police officials for tender fraud.

In October, deputy national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Bonang Mgwenya was granted R20,000 bail following her arrest.

Mgwenya was one of 13 people arrested for allegedly defrauding the police out of millions of rand over a tender to supply warning lights for official vehicles.

Mgwenya is not alone and is joined by hundreds of others who are accused of corruption in senior management.

“In terms of the South African Police Service's (SAPS) national anti-corruption unit cases that they’re handing, 29 of the 237 cases are currently under investigation. Thirty of the 237 they’re currently within the decision of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and 178 cases they’re currently running at court. This is where our members were arrested. In total it’s 237 cases,” said police head of human resources, Lieutenant General Lineo Ntshiea.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole said they had now appointed a task team to look into police corruption.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.