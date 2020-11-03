MPs endorse Alison Tilley’s nomination as member of Information Regulator

Parties were unanimous in endorsing Tilley, who has a long track record in working for the freedom of access to information, and who is currently the coordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly on Tuesday backed the nomination of Cape Town attorney Alison Tilley as a part-time member of the Information Regulator.

Parties were unanimous in endorsing Tilley who has a long track record in working for the freedom of access to information, and who is currently the coordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.

The Information Regulator is an independent body responsible for monitoring and enforcing compliance with the Promotion of Access to Information Act, and the Protection of Personal Information Act.

House chairperson Grace Boroto announced the outcome of the vote.

“The House has voted on the appointment of Miss Alison Tilley to be a part-time member of the Information Regulator with 279 votes. We really appreciate that and congratulate Miss Alison Tilley as a nominated member of the Information Regulator,” she said.



Tilley replaces Professor Tana Pistorius, who resigned from the Information Regulator, and will serve a five-year term.

