Motive for Gugulethu mass shooting unclear - CT police

CAPE TOWN - The circumstances surrounding a mass murder in Gugulethu are being investigated.

On Monday afternoon, seven people were shot dead.

Two others were wounded.

The police's Novela Potelwa said that the motive was unclear at this stage.

"Reports from the scene indicate that gunmen in a vehicle stopped at a residence at NY-78 and fired a number of shots, killing three women and four men. Two other persons were injured and taken to a medical facility for treatment."

