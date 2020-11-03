Mkhize: COVID-19 had made the struggle of people living with disabilities worse

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Hlengiwe Mkhize, said that due to the hard lockdown, many facilities catering for those living with disabilities battled to keep their doors open.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Hlengiwe Mkhize, said that the COVID-19 pandemic had made the struggle of people living with disabilities worse.

Mkhize on Tuesday launched a disability awareness campaign in Pretoria.

She said that due to the hard lockdown, many facilities catering for those living with disabilities battled to keep their doors open.

"We were not ready but we had to stand up quickly [and] thanks to our officials at the department, who really represented us well, these issues are mainstream, they're specific vulnerability of persons with disabilities."

