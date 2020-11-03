Kwinana denies that she and Myeni forced SAA official to sign contracts

SAA procurement official Masimba Dahwa told the commission that Kwinana and Myeni told him that the EFF would protest to make sure that he was removed because he was Zimbabwean and that they played mind games with him.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board member Yakhe Kwinana is denying that she and board chair Dudu Myeni threatened procurement official Masimba Dahwa to force him to sign the airline’s contracts with Swissport and Engen.

Kwinana denied that she sent an SMS to Dahwa calling him to a meeting or that she attended that said meeting.

Dahwa also told the commission that acting CEO, Thuli Mpshe, told him not to sign the contract if he didn't believe in his conscience that it was right but that Myeni said that she would be responsible as board chair.

Kwinana said that she was not in that meeting.

"I don't remember the meeting at all chair, that's why I was saying for such a long meeting, that would start at 10am and end at 4pm, there would be minutes that would be approved by the people who are in that meeting."

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo interrupted her, saying that what she and Myeni were doing was wrong and that there would not be minutes of the meeting.

Earlier, Kwinana struggled to explain how SAA implemented its 30% black empowerment policy even after Treasury said that it was unlawful.

But Kwinana said that she still believed that the SAA "30% set aside policy" was correct and was intended to bridge the gap between black and white people in South Africa.

She is back on the stand at the state capture commission after several run-ins with Zondo on Monday.

Kwinana said that she still believed that the 30% should have been more considering the country's past and current inequality.

Evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyer: "After National Treasury said to you it was unlawful, why did you try to implement it?"

To which Kwinana answered: "We tried to implement it before we were reprimanded by National Treasury."

