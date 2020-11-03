Joburg's City Power denies having maintenance crisis due to lack of contractors

Over the weekend, claims started circulating that the utility would not be able to handle the volume of call-outs during the storm because contracts had ended on 31 October with service providers.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has disputed claims that it was facing a crisis because of a shortage of contractors to help carry out maintenance and emergency repairs in Joburg.

City Power has spent more than R1 billion over the last three years on enlisting the services of independent contractors to help existing staff.

City Power, however, clarified that many contracts were in fact continuing and that the utility had signed on new ones.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that it was important to also note that the external services were not required at the same time and were only used if need be and on a rotational basis.

"All labour contract companies have received letters of their appointment and some of them are already involved in the repair and replacement of the electricity network that was damaged by the storm over the weekend. They actually supplement City Power teams who are already capable of working on the network."

