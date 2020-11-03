Govt must declare police killings as treason, says Sapu

Sapu reacted to the murders of two officers in Cape Town in less than a week.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) on Tuesday said society needed to take a stand against police killings in the same way it did against other murders.

A constable was shot dead in Samora Machel last week. And another officer was killed in the Strand area. The official was off duty when he was stabbed to death on Saturday.



The suspect arrested, Xolile Kula, appeared in court on Monday and was expected to return to the dock on 16 November.

Sapu’s Tumelo Mogodiseng reiterated that an attack on a police officer is an attack on the state.

“We’ve been calling on the minister to influence the laws in Parliament to declare police killings as treason because when you attack a police officer, you’re attacking the state.”

Mogodiseng said the public needed to help police.

“The country must come to a standstill when a police officer is killed. It can’t be business as usual when police are being killed,” he said.

