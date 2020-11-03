Experts urge SA citizens not to let guard down as COVID-19 infections rise

As the world focuses on the second wave of infections gripping most parts of Europe, experts at home had their own concerns about how a resurgence could impact the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Experts who have noticed an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Gauteng, the Western Cape, and Eastern Cape said on Tuesday some of the cases could be attributed to super spreading events, warning South Africans not to let their guard down.

According to the Department of Health’s statistics, more than 2,000 people were confirmed with the virus just in the past two days.

"In the Eastern Cape we now have rapidly increasing number of infections, it’s still not a serious concern," said Professor Salim Abdool Karim.

Karim said while the uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape were something to take note of, he was not too concerned about this for now.

But he was, however, concerned about South Africans behaviour as families prepared to spend the festive season together - the first time during a pandemic.

"Children spending time with their parents and grandparents - now that puts the older people at risk. So, it’s very important that those kinds of gatherings follow the rules very carefully," Karim said.

At the same time, professor Shabir Madhi saw an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

"When you go around South Africa right now, people have become more complacent in terms of the use of the face maks, in terms of the physical distancing, in terms of avoiding overcrowded places. Complacency has crept in," he said.

In Gauteng, there were more than 1,600 people currently in private and public hospitals trying to recover from the virus.

