Experts: Draft cannabis bill is flawed, restrictive, focuses on criminalisation

CAPE TOWN - The first draft bill to legalise the production and use of marijuana is flawed, restrictive and focuses only on criminalisation.

These were the views of some cannabis industry experts who participated in a panel discussion hosted by the University of Pretoria on Tuesday.

The draft Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill is currently open for public comment.

While some consider the bill a step in the right direction, others say a lot needs to be amended.

Paul-Michael Keichel, who heads up Schindlers' Attorneys' Medicinal and Recreational Cannabis Law Department, said, "We should certainly be boosting economic opportunity that is presented by a well-regulated cannabis industry. Why is it that an Eastern Cape Farmer can’t grow a field of hemp? What harms are you preventing? Fundamentally we should be looking to promote the freedoms established in the Bill of Rights.”

AfroCannabist's Philasande Cele agreed: “With an economy so bad - one of the post-COVID-19 economic platforms (should) be allowing our people to grow cannabis and to sell cannabis amongst each other.”

He said some details of medicinal use also needed to be clarified.

“Our country is known to have one of the highest HIV/Aids and cancer patient rates in the world but the bill does not talk about whether or not these people will be allowed to use cannabis in hospitals or in prisons.”

The deadline for public submissions is at the end of this month.

