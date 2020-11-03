Ex-SAA board chair wined & dined by co that bid for tender, inquiry told

Former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana on Tuesday told the state capture commission that it was not wrong for her to accept an invitation for a trip to visit an American aviation company, AAR, which later became a bidder for work at the airline.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana on Tuesday was adamant that it was not wrong for her to accept an invitation for a trip to visit American aviation company, AAR, which later became a bidder for work at the airline.

Kwinana told the state capture commission that AAR did not win the tender in question, and that showed that the trip did not impair the independence of decision making.

“Whether AAR had bid or not, our visit to AAR was not informed by whether they bid or not. Our visit was informed by a partnership agreement that we wanted to enter into at that time,” Kwinana said.

She tried to convince the commission that her visit to the US had no effect on the outcome, but the commission’s evidence leader, Advocate Kate Hofmeyr, reminded her of what actually happened.

“I think you might be confusing it because what happened is, you go to America, you get wined and dined by AAR, you come back and the board decides to retract that tender, which there were other competitors who might have been service providers to SAA Technical. And the board decides to go into a Memorandum of understanding with AAR. Do you not regard that as problematic?” she asked.

“I do not see that as problematic,” Kwinana said in response.

Hofmeyr then asked her: “If other bidders complained, would they legitimately do so?”

“If a court of law says so, we consider it to be the best decision,” she said.



Kwinana denied that she was persuaded by the wining and dining of AAR.

