EWN Weather Watch: Cloudy Wednesday with isolated showers & thundershowers

Your Wednesday EWN Weather Watch.

Picture: 123rf.com
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast a partly cloudy Wednesday for most parts of the country, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

GAUTENG

It will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers in Johannesburg, which will see a high of 26°C, Pretoria 28°C, and Hammanskraal 29°C.

WESTERN CAPE

The Mother City will be partly cloudy but fine in the afternoon with a high of 23°C, while Beaufort West and Vredendal residents can expect a high of 27°C.

KwaZulu-Natal

Durban will be fine and sunny with a high of 27°C. But it will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The mercury in Richard's Bay will peak at 33°C and Newcastle at 30°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

