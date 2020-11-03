EWN Weather Watch: Cloudy Wednesday with isolated showers & thundershowers
Your Wednesday EWN Weather Watch.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast a partly cloudy Wednesday for most parts of the country, with scattered showers and thundershowers.
GAUTENG
It will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers in Johannesburg, which will see a high of 26°C, Pretoria 28°C, and Hammanskraal 29°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 4.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/QSvrGNaioUSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 3, 2020
WESTERN CAPE
The Mother City will be partly cloudy but fine in the afternoon with a high of 23°C, while Beaufort West and Vredendal residents can expect a high of 27°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 4.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/ccwk9VJai7SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 3, 2020
KwaZulu-Natal
Durban will be fine and sunny with a high of 27°C. But it will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.
The mercury in Richard's Bay will peak at 33°C and Newcastle at 30°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 4.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/cI3d4RrgdgSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 3, 2020
For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.