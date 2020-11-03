EC Premier Mabuyane: We need to end violence in our society

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said that he was determined to help bring an end to the brutal killings of women and children.

Mabuyane on Monday visited the family of slain six-year-old, Inathi Mhlahlo.

The young girl was raped and murdered in Mdantsane last Monday.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane yesterday paid his respects to the bereaved family and offered the assistance of government.

He called on police to do whatever it took to find those responsible for killing little Inathi Mhlahlo.

The premier's spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha: "In our society, we still have people who kill women and children. We need to end violence in our society."

On Friday, angry residents assaulted and murdered a man they believed attacked the girl.

Authorities have not arrested anyone in connection with the mob justice.

"If they believed that it was the person who allegedly killed the child, they should have taken him to the police so that the police could process the investigation."

The vigilante attack happened after the suspect was identified in social media posts.

