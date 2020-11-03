EC man facing murder charges for allegedly killing mom and daughter

Investigations have revealed that the woman and her daughter were last seen alive six days ago. A neighbour alerted authorities after she noticed blood stains on the outside of the front door of their home.

CAPE TOWN - A man is to face two murder charges in the Sterkspruit Magistrates Court on Tuesday.



It is understood that the suspect killed a mother and her adult daughter this past weekend.

Investigations have revealed that the woman and her daughter were last seen alive six days ago.

A neighbour alerted authorities after she noticed bloodstains on the outside of the front door of their home.

Officers arrived and found the two women with several stab wounds to their upper bodies.

Detectives then tracked the alleged killer, who is believed to be the young woman’s boyfriend.

