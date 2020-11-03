Destruction of SA's rail infrastructure is economic sabotage - Majodina

MPs on Tuesday debated a matter of urgent national importance related to the impact of damage to public rail infrastructure.

CAPE TOWN - The continued destruction of rail infrastructure is economic sabotage and should be stopped.

That is the word from African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina, who addressed a sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Members of Parliament (MPs) debated a matter of urgent national importance related to the impact of damage to public rail infrastructure.

The ANC in Parliament called for increased investment in the renewal of the commuter rail network, which is often crippled by vandalism and cable theft.

Majodina said during the debate the destruction of infrastructure was detrimental to the economy.

“These attacks on state infrastructure constitute economic sabotage. Parliament on an annual basis passes a budget vote, which gives rise to the financing of rail infrastructure,” Majodina said.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Isaac Seitlholo said a dysfunctional rail network also worsened already high inequality.

“In a country where the majority live so far from places of employment and economic opportunities, it is an injustice that the rail infrastructure has been allowed to deteriorate to this point,” he said.



MPs also said it was a criminal act to dig up roads and damage infrastructure while protesting.

