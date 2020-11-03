Death toll rises as motive for a mass Gugulethu shooting remains unclear

The victim was one of two people who were wounded in the shooting and transported to hospital.

CAPE TOWN - The death toll following a mass shooting in Gugulethu in Cape Town on Monday has risen.

Police on Tuesday confirmed an eighth person died.

Three women and four men were shot dead at a residence in NY78 yesterday.

The latest victim was one of two people who were wounded in the shooting and transported to hospital.

Seven people died at the scene.

While police are investigating what led to the shooting, Community Safety MEC Spokesperson Cayla Murray said the MEC recently met with police and the City of Cape Town to deal with the extortion of bars and restaurants.

“Minister Fritz said he had been informed (of the incident) by the Western Cape organised crime detectives, and other crime scene experts who were on the scene combing for clues. It is noted that the motive for the case remains unclear.”

Police were on Tuesday still looking for those responsible for the incident.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.