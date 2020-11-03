De Lille: Govt infrastructure investment plan to be carried out transparently

The minister was addressing the Infrastructure South Africa Project Preparation Roundtable which is taking place on Tuesday in Midrand.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said that government’s infrastructure investment plan would be carried out transparently to avoid corruption.

The gathering follows the sustainable infrastructure development symposium which was held in June and unveiled 25 projects which were introduced to investors for funding.

De Lille stressed that the multi-billion rand projects would all be subjected to an independent due diligence process with effective monitoring systems.

"Because we spend too much time and resources finding out afterwards what went wrong. We spend a lot of money and time on commissions and inquiries when should be investing those scarce resources in project preparation now."

