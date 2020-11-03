Criminals target 2 Sassa offices in Western Cape, escaping with cash

Police confirmed post offices in Belhar and Bishop Lavis were targeted.

CAPE TOWN - At least two South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) pay points in the Western Cape were hit by robbers on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk said: “The three suspects fled the scene with the driver in a silver Toyota RunX in an unknown direction. No shots were fired, and no one was injured during the incident in Belhar. Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Belhar police station.”

Van Wyk said in the Bishop Lavis attack, three armed men forced staff to lie down on the ground and hand over the safe keys.

“They took an undisclosed amount of cash and they fled the scene. No injuries were sustained during this incident,” he said.

