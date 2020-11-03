CoJ working on returning water supply to affected parts by Wed

The city said Randwater's fire hydrant burst in Randburg last month disrupting its system and leaving the western parts of the city without water.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said that the water supply should return to normal by Wednesday after parts of the city were left without water for several days.

Spokesperson Isaac Dludlu said that contingency plans were in place for communities and essential services like hospitals and clinics.

"We’ve got about 18 tanks that are placed in strategic points across the affected areas and we’ve lso got trucks assisting street by street."

He said that their system was already recovering: "We are hoping that with these cooler weathers and less demand, we will be out of the woods by Wednesday latest."

