CoJ councillor Lincoln Machaba quits DA, calls party 'Freedom Front Minus'

Machaba told Eyewitness News that he would join Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA political movement, saying that the DA has made it clear that it no longer wished to remain in centre politics but to pursue a right-wing ideology.

JOHANNESBURG - Just days after the Democratic Alliance (DA) elected John Steenhuisen as its leader, a City of Johannesburg councillor and regional youth leader, Lincoln Machaba, has resigned, calling the party "Freedom Front Minus".

Machaba has told Eyewitness News that he would join Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA political movement, saying that the DA had made it clear that it no longer wished to remain in centre politics but to pursue a right-wing ideology.

He also said that it became clear at this weekend’s elective conference that the DA was abandoning the idea of diversity or to even build up a party capable of taking on the African National Congress (ANC) government.

The opposition party has been criticised for electing nine officials, with only two being black and two being female.

He said that the DA has been adversely impacted by a subpar performance at last year’s polls.

"It’s as if the DA has become the Freedom Front Minus, in the sense that instead of being the central liberal party that it claims to be, it shapeshifts according to the last election results and then attacks or targets one particular race group at the expense of the other."

