Banyana Banyana beat Angola in Cosafa Championship match

Having played no football for most of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, signs of rustiness showed on both sides but it was the home side that played most of the football throughout the 90 minutes.

JOHANNESBURG – Banyana Banyana started their Cosafa Cup title defence with a 2-0 win over Angola at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

By the time Banyana Banyana opened the scoring in the 39th minute, through Lonathemba Mhlongo, Angola could have conceded a hatful of goals by that time.

But a combination of good luck on the side of the visitors and some hurried finishing by the hosts, saw the match going to halftime only separated by a single goal.

Hilda Magaia could have made it 2-0 soon after but she delayed shooting in the 43rd minute, allowing Rita Jose, in goals for Angola, to gather a loose ball.

Banyana Banyana made it 2-0 in the 60th minute when Karabo Dhlamini scrambled home in a goalmouth melee to give the hosts a deserved 2-goal cushion.

Bongeka Gamede then rose in the 67th minute but her powerful header cannoned off the upright with the Angola defence stranded.

Banyana Banyana kept piling the pressure but somehow Angola survived the barrage of attacks as the match ended 2-0.