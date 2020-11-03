20°C / 22°C
Go

54 more COVID-19 deaths push SA death toll to 19,465

The Health Ministry has also confirmed that another 772 new infections had been picked up, pushing the number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to over 727,000.

FILE: Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-four more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities bring the country's death toll to 19,465.

The Health Ministry has also confirmed that another 772 new infections had been picked up, pushing the number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to over 727,000.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 90%, with over 657,000 people having recuperated so far.

