Zille: Farm murders placing SA's food security at risk

Newly elected Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chairperson Helen Zille said that the country only had 40,000 farmers left to feed 57 million citizens, meaning that food security was under threat.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chairperson Helen Zille claims that farmers are 50 more likely to be murdered in South Africa than anyone else.

Over the weekend, the DA resolved to urge government to declare farm murders a hate crime.

"It is absolutely critical. More and more farmers are selling up if they can find a buyer, more and more farmers are parting with their land to the state, to enable a once productive farm to lie in ruin and we will one day have no food in this country if we carry on like this."

She said that urgent action needed to be taken.

"I think the first priority is to get rid of [Police Minister] Bheki Cele and then we might be able to have some serious focus on crime in South Africa. But the bottom line is this: farm murders are taking place out of all proportions to the number of farmers in South Africa."

The party's federal congress also elected John Steenhuisen as the new national leader.

Steenhuisen had been acting in the position following the resignation of former party leader Mmusi Maimane more than a year ago.

