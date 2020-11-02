Wolseley community demands update on investigation into triple murder

Wolseley residents said that more than a week after the bodies were found, there was still no word from police on the probe.

CAPE TOWN - A Wolseley community said that it had been left with unanswered questions a week after three murders.

Last weekend, three bodies were discovered in an informal settlement.

One of them was identified as Bernadine Frans. The other two were found in shallow graves and they have yet to be identified.

Siyamnkela Sobambela, who was allegedly spotted dragging Frans' body, was arrested and is expected back in court in December.

Community leader Jacob Zalie said that the SAPS had failed them.

"They didn't come clear, who is the other two? They only found bodies! There's a lot of questions. They failed this community because on a patrol night, especially on a Saturday and Sunday, there's only one vehicle available."

Zalie said that residents had met with the municipal officials to raise concerns over a field where two of the bodies were found.

"Pine Valley is just the backyard of the Witzenberg Municipality, the 'so-called' power municipality. We are the people they don't care about."

Police have told Eyewitness News that the area had been searched extensively for more possible bodies.

