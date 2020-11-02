Wilhelmina Petersen elected Stellenbosch Municipality’s new council speaker

Petersen was nominated and elected unopposed for the position.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch Municipality on Monday elected Wilhelmina Petersen as the new council speaker during an urgent council meeting.

Petersen was nominated and elected unopposed for the position. The previous speaker Nyaniso Jindela resigned from the role effective this weekend.

As a result of Petersen’s election to the speaker’s chair, a new deputy mayor also had to be elected.

Jindela was nominated and elected to that post.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.