Wilhelmina Petersen elected Stellenbosch Municipality’s new council speaker

Petersen was nominated and elected unopposed for the position.

Stellenbosch Municipality Mayor Gesie van Deventer (centre) stands with her deputy Nyaniso Jindela (L) and council speaker Wilhelmina Petersen (R) following their election during an urgent council meeting on 2 November 2020. Picture: @StueyMax/Twitter
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch Municipality on Monday elected Wilhelmina Petersen as the new council speaker during an urgent council meeting.

Petersen was nominated and elected unopposed for the position. The previous speaker Nyaniso Jindela resigned from the role effective this weekend.

As a result of Petersen’s election to the speaker’s chair, a new deputy mayor also had to be elected.

Jindela was nominated and elected to that post.

