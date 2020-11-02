Weather experts warn of rainy week ahead, thundershowers over some provinces

Several bridges and low-lying areas were flooded over the weekend due to heavy rainfall in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Weather experts are warning that it will be a wet and rainy week in the country, with widespread thunderstorms over some provinces.

On Saturday night, a Pretoria-based nightclub's ceiling collapsed with around a 1,000 people inside the venue.

Weather forecaster Wayne Venter said that South Africans could expect more rainfall for the rest of the week.

“We expect some thundershowers to develop this afternoon in parts of the North West, Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo as well as KwaZulu-Natal. So, look out for some thundershowers this afternoon into this evening.”

