WC residents urged to be mindful of fire safety as fire season nears

A serious wildfire on the slopes of Table Mountain was successfully extinguished at the weekend.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape residents have been urged to be mindful of fire safety and the relevant precautions ahead of the upcoming fire season.

A serious wildfire on the slopes of Table Mountain was successfully extinguished at the weekend.

Strong gusts of wind fanned the flames on Saturday making it tough for firefighters to combat. The blaze was eventually contained on Sunday morning.

“We see very hot and often very strong wind conditions across the Western Cape, and in the past it has contributed to the severity of wildfires,” said James Brent Styan, the spokesperson for Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell.

The fire season officially starts on 1 December.

“We want to urge people to take great caution when they’re outdoors working with fire, having a braai, or having a smoke to take great care and notify the authorities in the event of a fire or smoke,” Brent Styan said.

With dam levels remaining stable at this time, residents were also advised to continue to use water sparingly.

“We see the average dam levels for the Western Cape at the moment standing at 79.8% with dams providing the City of Cape Town with water at 98.4%. Even though water levels in your area might be pretty good, it doesn’t mean we need to waste it. The best time to save it is while we have it.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.