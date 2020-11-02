US 'done with the chaos' of Trump, Biden says on election eve

'We're done with the chaos! We're done with the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure, the irresponsibility,' said the Democratic presidential nominee on Monday.

CLEVELAND - The United States has had enough of the "chaos" of Donald Trump's presidency, Democratic challenger Joe Biden told an election-eve rally Monday in Ohio.

"It's time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home," Biden told supporters at an event to get out the vote in bellwether state Ohio as he kicked off his final day of campaigning.

"We're done with the chaos! We're done with the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure, the irresponsibility," said Biden who pledged to get the coronavirus pandemic "under control" if he is elected.

Trump and Biden fought Monday through the eve of an election threatened by legal chaos and fears of violence after Trump, down in the polls and with only hours to go, pushed hard to discredit the US voting process.

On Tuesday, the world will witness a country more divided and angry than at any time since the Vietnam War era of the 1970s.

All over central Washington, businesses boarded up windows in expectation of unrest and NBC News reported that a new "unscalable" fence was planned around the White House, which has been behind growing layers of fortifications since a summer of anti-racism protests.

• ALSO READ: FBI investigating alleged harassment of Biden campaign bus by Trump supporters

While the Trump administration warned of left-wing extremists causing havoc, the president's supporters made their own show of force, driving in caravans of flag-bedecked pick-up trucks and blocking roads around the country.

The FBI said it was investigating an incident in Texas where Trump supporters in trucks swarmed around a Biden campaign bus while it was on a highway.

Tuesday is formally Election Day but in reality it marks only the culmination of a drawn-out election month.

With a huge expansion in mail-in voting to safeguard against the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 95 million people are estimated to have already cast ballots, highlighting the raw passion in what is turning into a referendum on the norm-shattering Republican's first term.

• ALSO READ: Trump threatens legal action over extended postal votes counting

After four rollercoaster years, about half the country sees Trump, 74, as a historic threat whose nationalist policies, coarse manners and alleged corruption have strained the United States to breaking point.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.