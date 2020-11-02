Two men busted smuggling R1m worth of cannabis

Provincial traffic officers stopped their Toyota minibus vehicle at about 3am on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Two men were on Monday arrested after they were found transporting dagga worth nearly R1 million on the N1 highway near Laingsburg.

They discovered 30 bags of cannabis weighing a hefty 467 kilograms.

They discovered 30 bags of cannabis weighing a hefty 467 kilograms.

The Provincial Transport Department's Jandre Bakker, said, “A good start to the week with the provincial traffic law enforcement team taking drugs out of our communities. Thirty bags of dagga was confiscated and both the driver and the second driver of the Toyota minibus transporting the substance arrested on the N1 near Laingsburg shortly before 3am this morning.”

