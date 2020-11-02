Trump threatens legal action over extended postal votes counting

US President Donald Trump is already threatening to take legal action in a bid to stop the postal ballots from being counted in key battleground states.

WASHINGTON - Millions of Americans are getting ready to cast their ballots in one of the most hotly contested elections in history, with postal votes already under fire and legal teams gearing up for post-election battles.

• ALSO READ: US campaign enters final day with nation on edge

Many have cast postal votes, which could take some time to count, while others said they preferred to vote on election day.

US President Donald Trump is already threatening to take legal action in a bid to stop the postal ballots from being counted in key battleground states.

Trump and his Democratic presidential challenger, Joe Biden, were spending one last day on the campaign trail on Monday.

Trump held six separate rallies with appearances in North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Biden was focusing on Ohio and Pennsylvania – two states where the president is threatening legal action against postal votes that the laws say must be counted even days after the campaign ends.

“I think it’s a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it’s a terrible thing when people or states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over because it can only lead to one thing, and that’s very bad,” Trump said.

But in fact, the election is not over until those ballots are counted.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.