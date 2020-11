Seven killed in Gugulethu shooting

CAPE TOWN - Seven people were on Monday shot dead in Gugulethu.

Preliminary reports indicate that three women and four men were gunned down by an unknown group in the township.

Two people were hurt and taken to hospital.

Western Cape organised crime detectives, along with other crime scene experts, were on the scene piecing evidence together.

The motive of the shooting was not yet clear.

