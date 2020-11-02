Don't be fooled by scammers claiming they can clear traffic fines - RTIA

The agency on Monday said there were people trying swindle money from motorists pretending to clear their fines on the spot.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) on Monday urged motorists to be aware of scammers offering assistance with clearing traffic fines and infringement orders when they fail to query or pay their fine within the prescribed period.

In some instances, the criminals falsely claimed there was a warrant of arrest. However, the RTIA’s spokesperson Monde Mkalipi said this would never be the case.

“They should not listen to these people because the information provided by these people is completely incorrect,” Mkalipi said.

