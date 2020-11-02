Ramaphosa: Class of 2020 has overcome difficulties that's tested hardened adults

The matric class of 2020 has been tested on many fronts, more so than their predecessors with a hard lockdown and a global pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the matric class of 2020 had overcome difficulties that would test the resolve of even the most experienced and hardened adults.

In just three days' time, more than a million grade 12s will start writing their final exam on Thursday.

The matric class of 2020 has been tested on many fronts, more so than their predecessors with a hard lockdown and a global pandemic.

• READ: Cyril Ramaphosa: To the matric class of 2020, I wish you the very best

This reality has brought on several other challenges, including mental strain, social isolation, financial worries and the stress of a prolonged period of studying.

President Ramaphosa said that despite having the odds stacked against them, these pupils were determined to sit for the exam that was the pinnacle of their schooling years.

He's urged this group to conclude the 12-year race with courage and strength for the final push to the finish line.

The president closes off his weekly letter by boasting about how proud he is of this group of young people.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.