Premier Mabuyane to visit family of slain girl (6) from Mdantsane

The little girl was attacked in Mdantsane last week while walking to a shop to buy sweets. The child’s body was later found in a bush along the road.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is expected to visit the family of six-year-old Inathi Mhlahlo who was raped and murdered.

Mabuyane is visiting the grieving family on Monday afternoon to pay his respects and to discuss how government could assist the family.

Police were yet to make an arrest in the case.

The premier’s spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, said the attack on the innocent child came as a shock.

“It is heartbreaking and that is why the premier has said the police must do everything to find the people who are behind this brutal killing,” Sicwetsha said.

On Friday night, in a case of mob justice residents from NU 8 in Mdantsane assaulted and murdered a man they believed killed her.

Those responsible for the vigilantism were also yet to be apprehended.

“When people take the law into their own hands, they’re breaking the law without evidence and proof of any wrongdoing. It is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to find the evidence and investigate,” Sicwetsha said.

