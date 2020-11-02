Police divers rescue motorists after flooding hits part of Tshwane at weekend

The heavy rainfall since Saturday caused several bridges in the city to flood.

JOHANNESBURG - Two motorists and their occupants had to be rescued by emergency services after trying to cross low-lying bridges in two separate incidents in Tshwane.

In Centurion, police divers had to be called in on Sunday night to help a driver and occupants to dry land after their vehicle was trapped in the water at Rabie Street.

Another motorist had a narrow escape when his vehicle was nearly swept off a bridge in Capital Park near the Apies River in Pretoria on Sunday night.

Tshwane Emergency Services' Charles Mabaso said: “We call upon drivers to be very cautious and avoid driving through waters of unknown depth.”

