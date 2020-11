Illuminating paraffin will, however, increase by between 15c and 20c.

JOHANNESBURG- Motorists will pay less for fuel prices from the stroke of midnight on Wednesday.

The Energy Department on Monday said both grades of petrol will decrease by 27c per litre.

Diesel is set to go down by between 11c and 12c per litre, while illuminating paraffin will increase by between 15c and 20c.

