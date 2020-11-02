Off-duty police officer stabbed to death in Strand

The murder-accused was expected to appear before the Strand Magistrates Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN – An off-duty police Cape Town police officer was killed in Lwandle in Strand on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Monday the 43-year-old man was arrested after the officer was stabbed to death.

“Sergeant Sibongile Teka, aged 34, was allegedly stabbed with a knife to death by the suspect in Michael Street, KwaNomzamo on Saturday evening at approximately 20:00. Reports also indicate that earlier in the day the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation,” Potelwa said in a statement.

She added: “After the discovery of Sergeant Teka’s body, Lwandle police followed vital information that led them to the suspect. He was subsequently arrested, and the murder weapon seized.

Just last week, an off-duty police constable was also shot and killed in Samora Machel.

