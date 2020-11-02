Newly elected DA leader Steenhuisen promises to give power to the people

In his acceptance speech delivered on Sunday afternoon after he won the race to lead the country’s main opposition, John Steenhuisen that said he wanted to take both the DA and South Africa to greater heights and empower every citizen.

In his acceptance speech delivered on Sunday afternoon after he won the race to lead the country’s main opposition, Steenhuisen said that he wanted to take both the DA and South Africa to greater heights and empower every citizen.

Around 2,000 of the party’s delegates gathered for a virtual elective conference over the weekend.

Helen Zille has also been re-elected as the party’s federal council chairperson.

Steenhuisen finally has his long-awaited mandate and wants to use it to set the DA back on course and to bring more South Africans into the blue party.

On Sunday, Steenhuisen told delegates that there was a period where the DA chased populist shortcuts, failed to provide clear solutions for some of the country’s problems and faltered in being a dependable ally for the people.

“And, for a while, we’ve lost sight of who we were and what we offer - clear principal and decisive leadership.”

But he said that this did not have to be a fatal error as the party could learn from its mistakes.

While warning that South Africa was in trouble, he said that the DA could be the country’s answer.

“They want a leg up from a caring and effective government, not handouts from the failing state.”

He closed off by emphasising that the days of mix-messaging were over, promising that a DA government would give power to the people.

