Mbalula to establish task team to implement changes needed in taxi industry

The national taxi lekgotla was concluded over the past weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that he was in the process of establishing a task team to help implement desperately needed changes to the taxi industry.

The national taxi lekgotla was concluded over the past weekend.

A declaration was adopted which focused on formalising and regulating the sector.

Mbalula said that the task team would be made up of representatives from the taxi industry and government.

“As we implement these resolutions that will have an impact in reducing fatalities in terms of violence which is generated as a result of rules.”

Government also wants to also subsidise the industry: “We will establish an implementation task team and then implement this brick by brick. 1 April is going to be a new dawn of the implementation of this subsidy. Something fundamental, big, new for the taxi industry.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.