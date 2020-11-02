Lavender Hill residents left homeless after fire engulfs block of flats
Eight structures and two vehicles were destroyed in the fire. And it was still unclear how many residents were displaced.
CAPE TOWN - A block of flats in Lavender Hill in the early hours of Monday morning was left gutted after a fire broke.
Eight structures and two vehicles were destroyed in the fire. And it was still unclear how many residents were displaced.
Fire and Rescue Service’s spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “The city’s Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call at 02:24am of an informal structure alight in Lavender Hill. Fire crews were dispatched to the incident.”
Carelse explained how the fire ravaged the building.
“A flat on the first-floor sustained damages when the heat of the fire cracked the window and the flames made its way into the flat. While a flat on the second floor sustained some damages. A number of persons were displaced, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.”