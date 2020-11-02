Kenyan lawyer in ICC bribery case surrenders to Dutch

Paul Gicheru 'surrendered to the authorities of The Netherlands pursuant to an arrest warrant' issued by The Hague-based ICC, the court said in a statement.

THE HAGUE - A Kenyan lawyer handed himself to Dutch authorities Monday to face accusations at the International Criminal Court (ICC) of bribing witnesses in the botched case against Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto.

Paul Gicheru "surrendered to the authorities of The Netherlands pursuant to an arrest warrant" issued by The Hague-based ICC, the court said in a statement.

"Mr Gicheru, a lawyer formerly based in Kenya, is suspected of offences against the administration of justice consisting in corruptly influencing witnesses of the court," it said.

The Hague-based tribunal in 2015 unsealed an arrest warrant against Gicheru.

The lawyer is wanted for allegedly bribing several prosecution witnesses to recant their testimony in the case against Ruto, ICC officials confirmed.

Cases against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his vice president Ruto over post-election violence in 2007-8 collapsed in 2014 and 2016.

In April 2016 the ICC dropped charges against Ruto and radio host Joshua Arap Sang, saying it was forced to declare that the defendants had no case to answer.

ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda blamed a relentless campaign of victim intimidation for making a trial impossible.

More than 1,300 people died and some 600,000 others were left homeless after disputed elections in 2007 in Kenya's worst wave of violence since independence from Britain in 1963.



Gicheru was originally arrested in 2015 in Nairobi on the ICC warrant, but it was not clear when he was released or when he came to the Netherlands.

The ICC said it had asked Dutch authorities to hand over Gicheru "upon completion of the necessary national arrest proceedings."

