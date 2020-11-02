Former SAA board member claims Zondo commission lawyer is biased against her

Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana on Monday attempted to get Advocate Kate Hofmeyr to recuse herself during her appearance before the commission, but she failed.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board member Yakhe Kwinana on Monday said she was offended that state capture commission evidence leader, Advocate Kate Hofmeyr, accused her of receiving R4.3 million in bribes and kickbacks.

Kwinana attempted to get Hofmeyr to recuse herself during her appearance before the commission, but she failed.

Kwinana said the commission’s legal team was selective and targeted some people, and not others.

She said she stood by decisions that were made by the board when she was its member.

“Miss Hofmeyr stated that I was in a corrupt relationship while I was a director at SAA and chairperson offsite in that I received kickbacks and bribes. She also said that I received an amount of R4.3 million. I have requested my attorney to write a letter to the commission requesting Ms Hofmeyr to name the basis of those allegations,” Kwinana said.

“No reply was received to the first letter nor to the second letter, which we also wrote. I was advised by the attorney of record that I must apply for recusal of Ms Hofmeyr on the grounds that she is biased against me,” she added.

WATCH: State capture commission proceedings

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.